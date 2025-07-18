Lakers Notes: LA Wanted $251 Million All-Star Free Agent, Damian Lillard Signs, LeBron James Retiring?
The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to seemingly every major free agent, but don't have much to show for it. LA reportedly had interest in Bradley Beal, but the shooting guard made his way to the Los Angeles Clippers instead.
In more news regarding big names heading elsewhere, Damian Lillard has since signed with a familiar Western Conference opponent. Although the point guard wouldn't have been a factor for this upcoming season, nor fit the age-range of where the roster is looking to go, someone as talented as Lillard doesn't come around often.
Finally, amid the constant LeBron James rumors occurring this offseason, NBA insiders believe that the King will announce his retirement this year. James has been linked to just about every scenario under the sun regarding where he will spend next season, but retired and on a golf course doesn't seem as likely as furthering his all-time scoring record.
