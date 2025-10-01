Lakers Notes: LeBron James Out With Injury, Marcus Smart Hurt, Rich Paul Sends Message to LA
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is dealing with a nerve irritation in his glute and will be limited at the start of training camp, though there is hope he will be ready for the regular season.
James battled an MCL sprain during last season's playoffs, ending his season hobbling, and that's how he'll start this season — albeit this time with a glute injury.
The King is not the only player battling an ailment — free agent signing Marcus Smart sat out a training camp practice on the first day of preparations for the season.
He should be fine by the end of the week, according to Lakers head coach J.J. Redick, but it is worth monitoring since Smart has missed plenty of action over the last couple of seasons.
In non-injury related news, James' agent Rich Paul discussed his client's future with the Lakers amid an offseason filled with uncertainty.
