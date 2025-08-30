All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LeBron James Trade Prediction, Luka Doncic Trade Reaction, LA to Avoid Play-In?

Nelson Espinal

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be a playoff team next season in some shape or form unless both Luka Doncic and LeBron James get injured for extended periods of time.

According to a new prediction, the Lakers are expected just to miss the play-in tournament, securing a seed around No. 6 or No. 7.

The Western Conference is expected to be competitive next season, and despite the Lakers' strong roster, they will face a tough run of games.

In other news, Doncic revealed his honest reaction to the trade that sent him to Los Angeles. It was a deal that shocked the NBA landscape, and the same went for Doncic.

Finally, an NBA expert issued a LeBron James trade prediction as the rumor mill continues to churn.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Luka Doncic's Honest Reaction to Lakers Trade Revealed

Lakers Predicted to Barely Avoid Play-In Tournament This Season

LeBron James Predicted to Leave Lakers in Wild Trade Forecast

NBA Insiders Have Little Faith in Lakers Making NBA Finals This Season

Lakers Offense Projected To Struggle Following Offseason Changes, Says Insider

NBA Insider Provides Critical Update on Lakers Trade Talks

Lakers' Luka Doncic Gets Unfortunate MVP Prediction From NBA Insiders

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News