Lakers Notes: LeBron James Trade Prediction, Major Update on 2 Trade Pieces, Charles Barkley Harsh Message

Gabe Smallson

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have been dealing with trade rumors surrounding superstar LeBron James all offseason long, but a few top insiders seem to believe that the King will end up requesting to be dealt at some point this season. Superstars Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo were the only players listed as more likely to request a trade than James.

In other news, the Lakers have a major update on two trade pieces, in what may end up being a prelude to oncoming trade talks. Additionally, an insider made his prediction as to whether the Lakers will make a deal before the offseason ends.

Finally, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley sent a harsh message to LeBron. He discussed the Lakers' past playoff success and how it appears the team is moving towards a Luka Doncic-led direction.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Charles Barkley Sends Harsh Message to Lakers’ LeBron James

