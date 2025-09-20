Lakers Notes: LeBron James Trade Rumors Update, Luka Doncic Receives Message From Legend, More
LeBron James was the talk of the town over the summer after his agent made a noncommittal statement regarding the forward's future with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors reportedly reached out about James' availability, though they were turned down as the organization and Paul denied the rumors.
In other news, Luka Doncic was praised by franchise legend Pau Gasol, another European great who donned the Purple and Gold.
Lakers fans will hope Doncic can deliver the same amount of success as Gasol did, if not more.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
