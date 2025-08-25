Lakers Notes: LeBron James Trade Urged, LeBron Prediction Made, Shaq Sends Message to Nikola Jokic
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James remains in the rumor mill regarding a potential trade away from the franchise he has called home for years now.
James delivered the Lakers a title already and joined the team when it was going through a low point, raising Los Angeles back into basketball relevance in terms of contending for a championship and star power.
At this point in his career as a 40-year-old and entering his 23rd season, James is looking for his best chance to contend for a title and considering the Lakers' remaining weakness compared to other teams, he may be angling for a move to another team.
The Lakers are building around Luka Doncic, giving them less urgency to address their weakness to keep future flexibility.
It may end up being best for both parties to move on, allowing the Lakers a chance to retool and James to get another crack at a title.
In other news, Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal made a statement aimed at arguably the best player in the NBA, Nikola Jokic.
O'Neal is known for going after modern big men and making controversial statements regarding how he would compare against them.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
