Lakers Notes: LeBron Opens Up About Extending Career, Doug Gottlieb Called Out, More
The Los Angeles Lakers remain in the spotlight as they navigate the 2024-25 season, and LeBron James continues to make headlines both on and off the court.
Recently, James took a shot at sports radio host and Wisconsin-Green Bay head coach Doug Gottlieb, who has been vocal in his criticism of James and his son, Bronny.
After Gottlieb endured a rough first season coaching at the collegiate level, James didn’t hold back, seemingly throwing some shade in response to the past remarks.
It’s yet another example of James standing up for his family while monitoring those who doubt him.
On the court, James continues to defy Father Time, playing at an elite level despite being in his 22nd season.
With Luka Dončić now in the fold, the Lakers’ championship aspirations have only grown, and James admitted that playing alongside the young superstar has given him even more energy.
He acknowledged that Dončić’s arrival has rejuvenated him and kept him motivated as he pursues more titles.
The Lakers still have work to do with the playoffs looming and this crucial stretch for L.A. ahead.
With James locked in, Dončić settling in, and the team gaining momentum, the Lakers remain one of the most dangerous teams in the league. As always, the drama surrounding James only adds to the intrigue of their season.
Here are some stories regarding the Lakers to help keep you all caught up (click the title to see the entire story!)
