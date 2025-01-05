Lakers Notes: LeBron Passes Jordan, JJ Shuts Down Barkley, Aggressive Trade Plans
Who is the GOAT: Michael Jordan or LeBron James? This is likely the most common debate you will find between basketball fans. Now, James has made a further argument for the title after he passed yet another record set by His Airness.
Additionally, head coach JJ Redick has responded to a retaliation from NBA analyst and lving legend Charles Barkley, who claims that Redick is a "dead man walking" given the team's history with head coaches.
Finally, reports suggest that Los Angeles is being aggressive when it comes to acquiring a talented wing player from an Eastern Conference rival.
Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Los Angeles Lakers:
