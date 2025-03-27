Lakers Notes: LeBron's Podcast Returns, Luka Doncic Rant, More
LeBron James' podcast "Mind The Game" has been on hiatus ever since his co-host, JJ Redick, became his head coach on the Los Angeles Lakers. Fortunately, it seems that the podcast is coming back with a former Laker as his new co-host.
Recently, it was announced that Steve Nash will serve as LeBron's co-host. A two-time NBA MVP, Nash is widely considered one of the best point guards to ever play the game. Over his 18 year career, he averaged 14.3 points, 8.5 assists, three total rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game.
Meanwhile, Luka Doncic, Los Angeles' current point guard, has brought now life to the team this season. However, one analyst has accused the five-time NBA All-Star of being a ball hog.
This season, Doncic has averaged 27.7 points, 8.5 total rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game across 40 games.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers:
