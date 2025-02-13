Lakers Notes: Luka Doncic Debut Views, Mark Williams Impact, Jayson Tatum Diss
Luka Doncic finally made his debut as a Los Angeles Laker, recording 14 points, fice total rebounds, and four assists. While these numbers aren't particularly impressive, the viewing numbers he got were.
According to a recent report, Doncic's first games as a Laker averaged 2.01 million viewers. That is 42% higher than last year's averaged. It was the second-most watched game on ESPN this season.
However, not everything is going well for Los Angeles. There is still the fallback from the rescinded Mark Williams trade with the Charlotte Hornets, which seems like it will have a massive effect on the Lakers' season as a whole.
Here are all the recent stories you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers.
