Lakers Notes: Luka Doncic Message on Camp, Maxi Kleber Injury Update, Austin Reaves Reveals GOAT
The Los Angeles Lakers welcomed superstar Luka Doncic to his first training camp in the purple and gold. He gave a brief response when asked about what it has been like so far, noting the intensity of what head coach JJ Redick has had in store.
In other news, there is an injury update on one of the players who arrived in LA with Doncic during last year's blockbuster trade in Maxi Kleber. Redick provided the latest on Kleber as he looks to participate in his first regular season game as a Laker.
Finally, Austin Reaves added his two cents regarding the ongoing Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate. The guard had no hesitation when asked who is the greatest to pick up a basketball.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Luka Doncic Has 3-Word Reaction to First Lakers Training Camp
Lakers' JJ Redick Provides Maxi Kleber Injury Update
Lakers' Austin Reaves Reveals NBA's GOAT Without Hesitation
Lakers' JJ Redick Reveals Why His Players May Not Like Him in Practice
Lakers Have New 6-Word Motto at Training Facility
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt Gets High Praise on Revamped Jump Shot
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.