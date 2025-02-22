All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Luka Reacts to Shooting Slump, LeBron Breaks Long MJ Record, More

Matt Levine

Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers got a big win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, snapping a two-game losing streak. However, the team did play the game without star point guard Luka Doncic as he was given a night off while he returns from a long injury.

Doncic has struggled shooting the ball since making his debut with the Lakers, causing some concerns from the fans. But the star guard believes that it has to do with rust more than anything.

Here are some stories that can help you get all caught up on everything to do with the Lakers. Make sure to click the link below to see the entire story!

Lakers' Luka Doncic Reacts to Rough Shooting Start in LA

Notable Former Lakers Who Suffered Same Injury as Victor Wembanyama

Lakers' LeBron James Breaks 22-Year Michael Jordan Scoring Record

Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Reveals Biggest Lesson He Learned from Lakers Great Kobe Bryant

Lakers' LeBron James Speaks Out on Luka Doncic's Slow LA Start

Lakers HC JJ Redick Admits LA is Still Struggling With Rotation

Former Lakers Star Anthony Davis to Miss Revenge Game vs LA

Published
Matt Levine
MATT LEVINE

Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/News