All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Austin Reaves Contract Prediction, LA Linked to Celtics Forward, More

Aaron Coloma

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

An anonymous NBA executive predicts Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves will land a huge deal in free agency.

The 27-year-old's contract runs through the 2025-26 season with a nearly $15 million player option for 2026-27, and the executive thinks Reaves could double that sum if he tests free agency.

"I think he will get $30 [million] plus," said the executive to ESPN.

In other news, the Lakers have been linked to another player amid their search for forward depth, this time to the Boston Celtics' Sam Hauser.

The sharpshooter would provide the Lakers with a solid rotation option and could provide the depth they need to contend for a championship.

Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

feed

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/News