Lakers Notes: Austin Reaves Contract Prediction, LA Linked to Celtics Forward, More
An anonymous NBA executive predicts Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves will land a huge deal in free agency.
The 27-year-old's contract runs through the 2025-26 season with a nearly $15 million player option for 2026-27, and the executive thinks Reaves could double that sum if he tests free agency.
"I think he will get $30 [million] plus," said the executive to ESPN.
In other news, the Lakers have been linked to another player amid their search for forward depth, this time to the Boston Celtics' Sam Hauser.
The sharpshooter would provide the Lakers with a solid rotation option and could provide the depth they need to contend for a championship.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
