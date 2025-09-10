Lakers Notes: Major Trade Update, LeBron James Retirement Update, Luka Doncic Forces Rival Coach to Quit
The Los Angeles Lakers may end up striking a trade between the offseason and the NBA trade deadline as the organization reportedly targets a forward.
For the Lakers, adding depth on the wings is key, especially at the forward spot, and reportedly, the team is well aware of its weakness and should continue exploring the market.
In other news, LeBron James has kept the team in the dark regarding his playing future, and the organization reportedly does not know when he plans to stop suiting up.
Finally, superstar Luka Doncic is lighting up EuroBasket, scoring and creating for his national team of Slovenia.
Apparently, he played well enough for a coach on a vanquished opposing team to resign from his post.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
