Lakers Notes: Mark Williams Trade Rescinded, Bronny Dominates G League, LeBron Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers made some excellent moves during the 2025 NBA Trade deadline, acquiring guard Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks and center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. Or at least that's what they thought.
According to recent reports, the Lakers organization has rescinded the trade offer for Williams after he reportedly didn't pass the physical. This season, Williams has averaged 15.6 points, 9.6 total rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.7 steals per game across 23 games.
Additionally, star player LeBron James was ruled out against the Indiana Pacers due to his left ankle. Fortunately, it didn't matter, because Austin Reaves had the game of his life, recording 45 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.
