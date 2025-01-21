Lakers Notes: Massive Trade Prediction, AD Trolled by Clipper Fans, Reaves Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at a critical juncture in the 2024-25 season as trade rumors continue to swirl around the team.
Linked to several top players on the market, the Lakers are exploring options to bolster their roster and improve their chances in the highly competitive Western Conference.
However, their struggles on the court persist, as they suffered their 18th loss of the season on Sunday to their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. The defeat was made worse by Clippers fans trolling Anthony Davis at the free throw line, adding insult to injury.
Despite the loss, the Lakers received some good news regarding Austin Reaves, who exited Sunday’s game with a knee injury.
Fortunately, the setback appears to be minor, and Reaves is expected to suit up for Tuesday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards.
As the Lakers push through their ups and downs, staying healthy and making the right moves before the trade deadline will be crucial in their pursuit of a deep playoff run.
