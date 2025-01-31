All Lakers

Lakers Notes: New Deadline Desire, Anthony Davis Injury, Defensive Guard Trade Target

Jeremy Hanna

Jan 27, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) with a dunk against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) with a dunk against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to recent reports, the Los Angeles Lakers locker room has expressed a desire for a new acquisition by the trade deadline, and unfortunately for Anthony Davis, it's not a center.

Speaking of Anthony Davis, he has been selected for his 10th NBA All-Star team, joining his teammate LeBron James. However, there are still questions whether he will be able to play in the near future.

Finally, the Lakers have been connected to a veteran guard in order to add some playmaking and a defensive presence on the perimeter. Hopefully, this will help the team maintain their standing in the Western Conference.

Here are some stories regarding the Los Angeles Lakers that can help you get all caught up. Click on the title to see the full story:

Lakers Locker Room Reportedly Has Main Trade Deadline Desire and It's Not a Center

Is Anthony Davis Playing vs Wizards? Lakers Release Full Injury Report

Lakers Center Anthony Davis Selected For 10th NBA All-Star Game

Lakers Being Linked to Veteran Defensive Guard Ahead of Trade Deadline

Lakers HC JJ Redick Slams 10-Minute NBA Quarter Idea

Three-Team Trade Prediction Has Lakers Ship Out Rui Hachimura For Pacers Star

LeBron James Injury Status For Lakers vs Wizards

Published
Jeremy Hanna
JEREMY HANNA

Home/News