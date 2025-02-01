Lakers Notes: 'Noise' Around Trade For $68M Guard, Modern Day Gasol, Deadline Plans
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 27-19 record, narrowly in front of the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves. If they want to protect or improve their playoff spot, LA will have to make a move before the trade deadline.
One rumor suggests that there is currently "lots of noise" around Los Angeles and a strong offensive guard worth $68 million.
Another report suggests that the Lakers have two major priorities heading into the trade deadline: a guard and a center. While Anthony Davis would prefer the center, it seems that the organization thinks getting a guard is a bigger priority.
