Lakers Notes: Poor Playoff Predictions, Maxi Kleber Injury Update, More
With their victory over the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers have moved into third place in the Western Conference with a 46-29 record. This has them neck-and-neck with the Denver Nuggets, who are essentially tied with Los Angeles with a 47-30 record.
Still, this recent success doesn't mean that people think the Lakers will do well in the playoffs. In fact, expert Bill Simmons doesn't think the team will be able to make a run because of their lack of depth beyond the starting five.
Speaking of depth, there has been a positive update for power forward Maxi Kleber, who has been out since January with an injury. Recently, he has been seen practicing with the team. In the 34 games he played this season, Kleber averaged three points, 2.8 total rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.5 blocks per game across 34 games.
