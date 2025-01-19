Lakers Notes: Proposal to Land Trae Young, Kyrie Surpasses Kobe, Trade Talks Stalled
A new trade proposal has the Los Angeles Lakers landing Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young in exchange for a majority of the team. This season, Young leads the NBA in assists, averaging 11.9 per game. He is also averaging 23.1 points, 3.4 total rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.
Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has surpassed NBA and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on a prestigious all-time NBA list. This season, Irving has been averaging 23.9 points, 4.8 assists, 4.6 total rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game across 32 games.
Finally, rumors suggest that trade talks have stalled between Los Angeles and the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers need a center who can back up and support Anthony Davis, and the Nets had a great answer with Cameron Johnson.
Here are some stories regarding the Los Angeles Lakers to help get you all caught up.
