Lakers Notes: Rob Pelinka Announces Extension, LA Trade Target Likely Headed to Free Agency, More
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka announced the extension of head coach JJ Redick on Thursday.
Redick signed a four-year deal in June 2024. The details of the extension have not yet been announced.
The Lakers traded Anthony Davis in the middle of the 2024-25 season for superstar Luka Doncic, leaving a hole in their frontcourt. The Lakers plugged that hole with DeAndre Ayton in the offseason, but some more depth could become free after the upcoming season.
Per Tony Jones of the Athletic, the Utah Jazz aren't looking to extend longtime Lakers trade target Walker Kessler.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Lakers Sign JJ Redick to Contract Extension, GM Rob Pelinka Announces
Lakers' Jeanie Buss Reveals She Noticed Different Luka Doncic During EuroBasket Trip
Longtime Lakers Trade Target Not Signing Extension, Will Enter Free Agency
Luka Doncic Feels 'Way Comfortable' Heading Into First Full Season With Lakers
LeBron James' Agent Provides Ominous Update on Future With Lakers, NBA
Lakers Star in Line for $100 Million-Plus Contract Next Year, Says Expert
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.