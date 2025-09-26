All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Rob Pelinka Announces Extension, LA Trade Target Likely Headed to Free Agency, More

Aaron Coloma

Sep 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, left, speaks during a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, left, speaks during a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images / William Liang-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka announced the extension of head coach JJ Redick on Thursday.

Redick signed a four-year deal in June 2024. The details of the extension have not yet been announced.

The Lakers traded Anthony Davis in the middle of the 2024-25 season for superstar Luka Doncic, leaving a hole in their frontcourt. The Lakers plugged that hole with DeAndre Ayton in the offseason, but some more depth could become free after the upcoming season.

Per Tony Jones of the Athletic, the Utah Jazz aren't looking to extend longtime Lakers trade target Walker Kessler.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers Sign JJ Redick to Contract Extension, GM Rob Pelinka Announces

Lakers' Jeanie Buss Reveals She Noticed Different Luka Doncic During EuroBasket Trip

Longtime Lakers Trade Target Not Signing Extension, Will Enter Free Agency

Luka Doncic Feels 'Way Comfortable' Heading Into First Full Season With Lakers

LeBron James' Agent Provides Ominous Update on Future With Lakers, NBA

Lakers Star in Line for $100 Million-Plus Contract Next Year, Says Expert

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/News