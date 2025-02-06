Lakers Notes: Shaq Reacts to Luka Doncic Trade, Lakers Trade for Mark Williams, More
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks have been the center of attention in the NBA after they traded Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. In the days since, multiple fans and experts have weighed in on the trade.
This includes Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal, who has said that, while he doesn't like the way Dallas handled the situation, they defiinitely won the trade... for now.
That being said, the Doncic-Davis trade wasn't the only big move that happened recently. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has officially found a new home with a Los Angeles rival after months of dysfunction between the two parties.
The Lakers, too, brought in more depth on Wednesday, reportedly dealing rookie guard Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and 2030s draft equity for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams.
Here are some stories regarding the Los Angeles Lakers that can help you get all caught up. Click on the title to see the full story:
Lakers Trade Dalton Knecht for New Starting Center Mark Williams
Lakers Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes Shocking Pick for Winner of Luka Doncic Trade
Lakers' Rival Acquires Jimmy Butler in Blockbuster Trade Ahead of LA Matchup
Former Lakers Star Anthony Davis Could Make Mavericks Debut Against Celtics
ESPN Adjusts Schedule to Air Luka Doncic Lakers Debut
Lakers HC JJ Redick Hints at Major Starting Lineup Changes Around Luka Doncic
Lakers Beat Clippers, How Many Points Did Bronny James Score?
Lakers Looking to Land Bruising Center From West Rival: Report