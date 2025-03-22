Lakers Notes: Stephen A Smith Changes Tune on Bronny, Luka Haunts Mark Cuban, More
Minus almost their entire starting roster, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a devastating 118-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, there was one upside: Bronny James came out to play.
The divisive guard was easily the stand out player for Los Angeles, recording 17 points, five assists, three total rebounds, and one block. In fact, he was so impressive that it seems Stephen A. Smith changed his tune.
Smith admitted that he had been wrong about Bronny, noting that he just needed to spend some time in the G League before making the full transition to the NBA.
With the South Bay Lakers, Bronny is averaging 20.6 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.9 total rebounds. Now, it seems that is finally translating to the NBA.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers:
