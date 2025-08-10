Lakers Notes: Surprise Starting Lineup Change Predicted, LA Almost Made Shocking Trade in 2011, More
The Los Angeles Lakers almost pulled off a major trade back in 2011. According to NBA icon Carmelo Anthony, the Lakers almost traded for him.
Anthony was the best player on the Denver Nuggets for years, eventually becoming one of Kobe Bryant's biggest rivals as the Nuggets-Lakers rivalry took off.
There were several intense playoff showdowns between the great players, but the Nuggets eventually moved on from the star and traded him to the New York Knicks.
According to Anthony, he almost became a Laker.
In other news, the current edition of the Lakers might be headed towards a new look for the starting lineup.
The Lakers added Jake LaRavia, Deandre Ayton, and Marcus Smart in free agency, all of whom have a case for starting next season.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
