Lakers Notes: Team USA Lineups, Key Re-Signings, Summer League Plans
Major Hangup in Lakers' Potential Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing a significant trade that could greatly benefit the team, but there's a major obstacle in the way. The article discusses why this trade is crucial and what is stopping it from happening.
Lakers' Summer League Action: Knecht and James Debut
Dalton Knecht and Bronny James experienced their first taste of NBA action in the Summer League but fell short against Sacramento. Meanwhile, an Exhibit 10 signee shined during the game.
JJ Redick's Progressive Thinking as Lakers' New Coach
JJ Redick is bringing a fresh and progressive approach to his role as the Lakers' new head coach. Learn more about his plans and how he intends to leave his mark on the team.
Lakers Re-Sign a Familiar Face
The Lakers have decided to give a recent 2-way player another chance with a fresh contract. This move signifies the team's commitment to developing their roster internally.
Staff Changes: Assistant Coach Moves to Eastern Conference
In a significant shift within the coaching staff, as a former Lakers assistant coach has accepted a position with an Eastern Conference team.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis Gear Up for Olympics
LeBron James and Anthony Davis have joined the U.S. Olympic team's training camp, ready to compete for the gold.
Projecting LeBron's Role in the US Olympic Team
Speculations abound regarding LeBron James' role in the upcoming Olympics. Will he be a starter, or come off the bench?
Dalton Knecht's Iconic Name Origin
Discover the intriguing backstory behind Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht's name, inspired by an iconic action hero.