Lakers Notes: Trade Prediction For Center, Rotation Changes, Fiery JJ Redick Speech

Jeremy Hanna

January 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves to the basket against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
While the Los Angeles Lakers are fresh off of an exciting win, there are still some issues on the team that need to be addressed, like a center who could potentially back up star Anthony Davis. And a new trade idea has Los Angeles acquiring a center from an Eastern Conference contender.

Additionally, Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick has made some adjustments on the team's rotation, moving Davis to the power forward position, further hinting that a trade for another big man could be in their future.

Finally, guard Austin Reaves has given credit to Redick for inspiring the Lakers to a second half comeback against the Miami Heat due to a fiery speech the former NBA player gave at halftime.

Here are some stories regarding the Los Angeles Lakers to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire link:

