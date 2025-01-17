Lakers Notes: Trade Prediction For Center, Rotation Changes, Fiery JJ Redick Speech
While the Los Angeles Lakers are fresh off of an exciting win, there are still some issues on the team that need to be addressed, like a center who could potentially back up star Anthony Davis. And a new trade idea has Los Angeles acquiring a center from an Eastern Conference contender.
Additionally, Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick has made some adjustments on the team's rotation, moving Davis to the power forward position, further hinting that a trade for another big man could be in their future.
Finally, guard Austin Reaves has given credit to Redick for inspiring the Lakers to a second half comeback against the Miami Heat due to a fiery speech the former NBA player gave at halftime.
