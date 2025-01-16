Lakers Notes: Two-Way Guard Waived, Finney-Smith Announcement, Schedule Update
The Los Angeles Lakers are navigating a turbulent stretch during the 2024-25 season, marked by roster changes, trade setbacks, and scheduling adjustments.
In a surprising move, the Lakers waived two-way guard Quincy Olivari, a fan-favorite known for his energy and shooting ability from behind the arc. The decision has sparked mixed reactions, as Olivari was seen as a potentially valuable contributor in limited minutes.
Adding to the challenges, the Lakers lost out on acquiring Nick Richards, one of their top trade targets.
The versatile big man is heading to the Phoenix Suns instead, leaving Los Angeles searching for alternatives to bolster their frontcourt depth.
Richards’ presence would have provided crucial support for Anthony Davis and alleviated concerns about reliable frontcourt depth.
Meanwhile, the NBA has rescheduled two postponed Lakers games due to the devastating L.A. wildfires.
While the team has appreciated the brief rest, the adjusted schedule could intensify their workload later in the season.
The Lakers must now regroup and remain focused as they navigate these hurdles in their quest to contend in a competitive Western Conference.
