All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Unfortunate Trade Update, Austin Reaves’ Future Discussed, Aggressive Trade Deadline Predicted

Gabe Smallson

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves the ball ahead of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves the ball ahead of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an eventful offseason so far, and with about a month until the regular season, the purple and gold have been met with an unfortunate trade update. LA has been linked to the Miami Heat recently, but with the Lakers unlikely to part ways with their first-round pick in the would-be deal, talks have stalled.

In other news, Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves has an update on his future with the team, according to a Lakers insider. Reaves is coming off career-highs in points, assists, and rebounds and has a player option at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Finally, an aggressive trade deadline is predicted for the Lakers by a league insider. With LA making their pursuit for championships while superstar Luka Doncic is running the team known, there is no question that the front office will do whatever they can to construct the best possible roster to do that.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers Receive Unfortunate Update on Andrew Wiggins Trade Talks

Lakers Insider Provides Major Update Austin Reaves' Future With LA

Lakers Predicted to Have Aggressive Trade Deadline This Season

Lakers' West Rival Interested in Austin Reaves in Potential Free Agency

Lakers Could Consider Trading Austin Reaves Under One Condition, Says Insider

Lakers’ LeBron James Breaks Silence on Retirement

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News