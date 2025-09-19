Lakers Notes: Unfortunate Trade Update, Austin Reaves’ Future Discussed, Aggressive Trade Deadline Predicted
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an eventful offseason so far, and with about a month until the regular season, the purple and gold have been met with an unfortunate trade update. LA has been linked to the Miami Heat recently, but with the Lakers unlikely to part ways with their first-round pick in the would-be deal, talks have stalled.
In other news, Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves has an update on his future with the team, according to a Lakers insider. Reaves is coming off career-highs in points, assists, and rebounds and has a player option at the end of the 2026-27 season.
Finally, an aggressive trade deadline is predicted for the Lakers by a league insider. With LA making their pursuit for championships while superstar Luka Doncic is running the team known, there is no question that the front office will do whatever they can to construct the best possible roster to do that.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Lakers Receive Unfortunate Update on Andrew Wiggins Trade Talks
Lakers Insider Provides Major Update Austin Reaves' Future With LA
Lakers Predicted to Have Aggressive Trade Deadline This Season
Lakers' West Rival Interested in Austin Reaves in Potential Free Agency
Lakers Could Consider Trading Austin Reaves Under One Condition, Says Insider
Lakers’ LeBron James Breaks Silence on Retirement
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.