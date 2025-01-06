Lakers Notes: Vanderbilt Injury Update, Deadline Rumors, Trade Plans Changed
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has given a positive injury update on power forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who has been recovering since he went through knee surgery. Fortunately, training seems to be ramping up.
Meanwhile, multiple rumors surround Los Angeles as the trade deadline approaches nearer, including a potential trade target that could be off the trade market soon.
In addition to that, a key trade target for the Lakers has suffered an injury just weeks ahead of the trade deadline, meaning that Los Angeles may need to make some major adjustments in its trade plans.
Finally, Lakers rivals believe that Los Angeles has changed its trade strategy, potentially making for a different team composition heading into the second half of the NBA season.
