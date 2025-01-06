All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Vanderbilt Injury Update, Deadline Rumors, Trade Plans Changed

Jeremy Hanna

Feb 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) reacts after a play against then Boston Celtics in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) reacts after a play against then Boston Celtics in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has given a positive injury update on power forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who has been recovering since he went through knee surgery. Fortunately, training seems to be ramping up.

Meanwhile, multiple rumors surround Los Angeles as the trade deadline approaches nearer, including a potential trade target that could be off the trade market soon.

In addition to that, a key trade target for the Lakers has suffered an injury just weeks ahead of the trade deadline, meaning that Los Angeles may need to make some major adjustments in its trade plans.

Finally, Lakers rivals believe that Los Angeles has changed its trade strategy, potentially making for a different team composition heading into the second half of the NBA season.

Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Los Angeles Lakers:

Lakers Injury Report: Jarred Vanderbilt 'Ramping' Up His Return to Court

Lakers Prime Trade Target May Not Actually Be Available After All

Lakers Key Trade Target Suffers Injury Just Weeks Before Trade Deadline

Rivals Believe Lakers Expected Trade Deadline Plans May Have Changed

Despite Rumors, Lakers Reportedly Don't Have Interest in $158M All-Star

Published
Jeremy Hanna
JEREMY HANNA

Home/News