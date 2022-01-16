Skip to main content
Lakers Optimistic That Anthony Davis Will Be Returning Soon

Good news for the Lakers.

With everything happening in Los Angeles, the Lakers needed some good news. The storylines have all been about their struggles as of late, highlighting their lack of defense and Russell Westbrook's inability to get a shot to go

So news of Anthony Davis making progress is a welcome sight at this point. The latest update is that AD participated in an on-court workout on Friday, 4 weeks after he went down with the MCL sprain in his knee. 

The report also suggests that there is hope that Davis could return to the Lakers lineup later this month. That would likely come in the middle of their long road trip, as they finish up January playing 6 consecutive games away from Crypto.com Arena. 

And it could not come a moment too soon for the Lakers, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Frank Vogel used the film sessions this week strictly to address their shortcomings there. 

"All the breakdowns of the Kings game. Gave up 70 points in the paint. You're not going to win if you do that. So called every single one of them out and showed all the ways they can be better."

Vogel also added that the Lakers medical staff will reevaluate Davis early next week. The Lakers have gone 5-7 without AD in their lineup since he sustained the knee injury against Minnesota. 

Before going down with the injury, he was averaging 23.3 points per game and shooting 52.1 percent from the field. He also added in close to 10 boards per game and 2 blocks. 

