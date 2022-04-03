Lakers: Pacers Reporter Re-Links LA to Indiana Big Man Myles Turner

The Lakers season is all but over after their 114-111 loss to the Pelicans on Friday. LA is now a full game out of the final play-in tournament spot with a daunting schedule ahead. There's several reasons why the Lakers disjointed season was largely unsuccessful, but roster construction was a key contributor to their collective failure.

Now, the Lakers front office, led by general manager Rob Pelinka and senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis, must focus on adeptly reconfiguring the roster this summer. According to Indiana Pacers beat writer Scott Agness, that could include LA acquiring Pacers center Myles Turner. Agness noted how the Lakers are on the list of teams that have had interest in the past in trading for Turner in an episode of the HoopsHype Podcast with Michael Scotto.

"The Lakers had made calls about him previously."

Agness listed out several other teams that could rekindle their interest in Turner this summer, including: Charlotte, Toronto, Dallas, and Atlanta.

"Those are the same teams that have been after him, and targeting him for two or three years now it seems like."

Scotto noted how the Pacers initial asking price, prior to Turner's foot injury, was two first-round picks. Now, the 26-year-old center is not likely to fetch that price after missing Indiana's final 40 games of the season with a stress reaction in his foot.

In 42 games this year, the center has averaged 12.9 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game, and 2.8 blocks. The big man's three-point percentage slipped to 33.3% this season, but his shooting is still very much part of his appeal.

He's owed $18M next year, but is set to become a free agent after the season.

This is not the first time the Lakers have been mentioned in the same sentence as Myles Turner.

Based on how the Lakers regular season has ended, it likely won't be the last.