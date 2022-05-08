Lakers: Patrick Beverley Jabs at Lakers with Cancun Tweet

The Los Angeles Lakers season was disappointing and ended much too early for fans. However, for some, it was a victory to be able to have a more successful year than both the Lakers and the Clippers. With that said, Patrick Beverley found happiness with the Minnesota Timberwolves and continues to be very blunt on how he feels about both LA teams.

In a recent tweet, Beverley decided to get another comment in about the Lakers and how the Timberwolves succeeded in owning Los Angeles.

This is not the first time Beverley has commented on the Lakers. When LA went up against Minnesota, Beverley was very quick to trash talk one of the Laker's players, Russell Westbrook. Beverley called Westbrook trash while the Timberwolves had an 18-point lead. Beverley even pinched his nose as he was talking to make it even more clear of what he was saying.

Although that was in March and the season was coming to an end, it was clear the Lakers were not producing much out on the court. The Timberwolves ended up winning that night by 20 points.

Patrick Beverley continues to speak his mind out on the court and in real life. The defensive superstar will never change and continues to haunt not only his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers but the Los Angeles Lakers.