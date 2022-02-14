Lakers: Patrick Beverley Jabs at Russell Westbrook on Twitter

Russell Westbrook and Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley have quite the history together. The contentious relationship began when Beverley rammed into Westbrook in a 2013 playoff game. Russ tore his meniscus on the play and missed the rest of the playoffs. From then on, the two guards have been at war with each other. Both on and off the court.

Beverley took the time to not-so-subtilely trash Westbrook last week.

The Timberwolves guard’s Tweet was in reference to Westbrook’s attempt to discredit Beverley’s reputation as a premier perimeter defender after Westbrook’s Rockets beat his Clippers in 2019.

“Pat Bev trick y’all man, man, like he playing defense, He don’t guard nobody, man. He just running around. Doing nothing.”

The Timberwolves guard has had to enjoy every minute of Westbrook’s confounding season. Russ is scoring just 18.3 points per game, his lowest total since the 2009-2010 season. He also leads the league in total turnovers (225). To Beverley’s point, Russ hasn’t exactly looked like the superstar player he’s been known to be.

The Lakers 26-31 record is the exclamation point for Russ’s struggles this season.

The timing of Beverley’s comment was also interesting. The Minnesota guard threw his Twitter-jab at Westbrook just hours before the NBA trade deadline. It was far from a secret the Lakers were exploring the possibility of trading Russ away just a few months after acquiring the nine-time All-Star.

Westbrook and Beverley will get to talk smack in-person when the Lakers visit the Timberwolves on March 16th.

Just keep an eye on Twitter after the postgame, because it’s almost a certainty that the two will have a quote or two about their foil. Win, or lose.