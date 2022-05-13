Skip to main content
Lakers: Patrick Beverley Names LeBron James as His Dream Superstar Teammate

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley says LeBron James is the NBA superstar he'd like to play alongside.

Patrick Beverley has a reputation in the NBA as a tough, physical defender who's talks more trash than a California seagull. Besides his teammates, he's likely not well thought of by the majority of NBA players. Beverley is the classic I would love to play with him, hate to play against him-type player.

While Beverley was on the set of ESPN's studio show, someone asked him which superstar he would most like to play with. The on-court agitator was quick to respond:

"LeBron. Top dog, only dog."

However, based on some recent Twitter activity, it doesn't seem like LeBron James has a ton of respect for Beverley. After the guard's Timberwolves beat the Clippers to earn the seven-seed in the Western Conference playoffs, Beverley celebrated like Minnesota was about to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy. LeBron took notice.

Honestly, Beverley could certainly provide some of the perimeter defense that the Lakers desperately lacked this past season, but don't worry Lakers fans, it was just a question built for a social media post. 

The 10-year NBA veteran has one year ($13M) left on his contract  with Minnesota next year and it's highly unlikely that he comes to LA, at least for this coming season. 

Especially considering the fact that Beverley and Russell Westbrook absolutely hate each other. The two have jabbed back and forth over the years and always seem to get into it every time they meet on the court. 

As long as Russell Westbrook is still on the Lakers roster, Beverley probably isn't going to be donning the purple and gold. Plus, the Minnesota guard was the heart and soul, for better or for worse, of a young Timberwolves team that had some strong moments during the first round of the playoffs.

Beverley was just answering a question, not laying bread crumbs to force his way out of Minnesota and play alongside LeBron.

