Lakers: Patrick Beverley Reminisces How LA Became a Clipper Town

As much of a pest Patrick Beverley was with opposing teams, his career will forever be linked for his time with the Clippers. Now a member of Minnesota, the Clippers gave him a touching tribute during one of their timeouts.

Beverley was one of the many pieces acquired from the Rockets during the Chris Paul sign and trade deal. Over his four years with the Clippers, his in-your-face confrontation style was the much-needed complement to stars like mild-mannered Kawhi Leonard. His basketball play was never elite in any sense, but his tenacious defense and ability to get under opposing players’ skin made him a fan favorite with the Clippers.

After Saturday’s loss to the Clippers, he was asked to reflect on his time with the Clippers.

“I got no regrets. Wouldn’t change anything. We put on for the city. We turned this Laker city into a Clipper city and that’s all you can ask for. We gave the fans something to be excited about.”

As you can see, Beverley was reading from a piece of paper, something he obviously prepared before he sat down to talk with the press. Everyone knows Los Angeles will never be a Clippertown. The horrific nightmares of Donald Sterling’s governorship and the team’s inability to even get to the Finals are forever etched in any LA sports fans’ mind.

The Lakers went through most of the 2010 decade failing to even qualify for the playoffs, yet the city never turned on the purple and gold. Instead, much of the city, simply watched the Clippers just to anticipate when they would falter and choke. Beverley is not even part of any Los Angeles team anymore, yet he still manages to get under the skin of so many Lakers fans. It truly is an art form.