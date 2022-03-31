Lakers: Pau Gasol Exploring Return to NBA in Off-Court Position

Pau Gasol might returning to the NBA world, but it's unfortunately not with the Lakers. Gasol, who was a key piece of two Lakers title teams, is thinking about accepting a more formal role with the Golden State Warriors.

The four-time All NBA big man discussed the possibility on an episode of former NBA player JJ Redick's podcast - The Old Man and The Three. Hooprumors.com was one of the first platforms to scoop the news.

“I’m exploring a potential role with a team. I’ve been going a little bit under the radar with the Warriors, and they’ve kind of opened their doors for me to come in and be part of meetings, see the guys a little bit, and talk to some of the guys.”

For Lakers fans, seeing a beloved former LA player work for the Warriors, but it won't be the first time and it probably won't be the last.