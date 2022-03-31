Skip to main content
Lakers: Pau Gasol Exploring Return to NBA in Off-Court Position

Lakers: Pau Gasol Exploring Return to NBA in Off-Court Position

The two-time LA champion is thinking about joining the Golden State Warriors in a very loose capacity.

The two-time LA champion is thinking about joining the Golden State Warriors in a very loose capacity.

Pau Gasol might returning to the NBA world, but it's unfortunately not with the Lakers. Gasol, who was a key piece of two Lakers title teams, is thinking about accepting a more formal role with the Golden State Warriors.

The four-time All NBA big man discussed the possibility on an episode of former NBA player JJ Redick's podcast - The Old Man and The Three. Hooprumors.com was one of the first platforms to scoop the news.  

“I’m exploring a potential role with a team. I’ve been going a little bit under the radar with the Warriors, and they’ve kind of opened their doors for me to come in and be part of meetings, see the guys a little bit, and talk to some of the guys.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For Lakers fans, seeing a beloved former LA player work for the Warriors, but it won't be the first time and it probably won't be the last. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

kendrick nunn 10-6-21
News

Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Not Expected to Return This Season

By Eric Eulau12 hours ago
USATSI_17035790
News

Lakers Injury News: LeBron James Out, Anthony Davis Doubtful for Utah Game

By Staff Writer14 hours ago
USATSI_17978456
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Explores LA Giving Russell Westbrook the Luol Deng Treatment

By Eric Eulau16 hours ago
USATSI_17987607
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Hints at Extended Absence for LeBron James

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_17988099
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Has Heated Exchange with LA Reporter After Dallas Loss

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_17035543
News

Lakers Injury News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Ruled Out For Game Tonight

By Eric EulauMar 29, 2022
USATSI_17676012
News

Lakers: LeBron James Gives Pelicans Forward's Mother an Awesome Birthday Gift

By Eric EulauMar 29, 2022
USATSI_17978610
News

Lakers: Analyst Examines the LeBron James Effect on LA's Remaining Schedule

By Eric EulauMar 29, 2022