Lakers Pau Gasol Taught Kobe Bryant One Vital Thing

Pau Gasol spent over six seasons with Kobe Bryant, helping the Black Mamba win two titles in the process. Known for his high basketball IQ, Gasol was traded to the Lakers mid-season from Memphis, and hit the ground running in Phil Jackson’s complex triangle offense. Players usually took months to understand the system, yet the Lakers somehow were only two wins from winning the title that same season.

During his playing career, Bryant was known to be very standoffish with a lot of former teammates. The Spaniard even admitted that it was not always easy to play with Bryant over his time with the Lakers. However, Gasol was one of a few that Bryant managed to develop a close relationship with, both on and off the court.

Fox Sports’ Melissa Rohlin recently talked with Gasol reflecting on his playing career and more specifically his time playing with the great Kobe Bryant.

“A close person to him told me that I taught him empathy, which is something that I guess I’m honored and proud of to share that with him.”

It is not surprising that this never came from Bryant’s own mouth, as everyone knows he was not one to talk about his feelings. After his playing career, Kobe did seem to be more open and approachable as he matured. Players throughout the league have told endless stories about how the Black Mamba would reach out and give pointers to them to improve their games.

Up to the final minutes of his life, Bryant was constantly present in all his daughters’ lives. Gasol and his wife recently welcomed a daughter of their own, and Gasol hopes to raise his daughter the same way Kobe did.