Lakers: Phil Jackson is a 'Fan' of Russell Westbrook's Style of Play

After Russell Westbrook's first season in Los Angeles, fans were not always happy with how he played. However, someone with a heavy influence on the Lakers still believes in the NBA star. According to Sam Amick from the Athletic, Phil Jackson is actually a fan of Westbrook.

"Phil Jackson is known to have been a fan of Westbrook’s throughout his career. Sources say Phil Jackson has no interest in taking on this coaching job (or any other) himself — let’s just stop that rumor right here — but his view of Westbrook is relevant. As we’ve established, Jackson’s voice matters again."

This is important because Phil Jackson clearly has an effect on decisions being made by the Lakers front office. Although Jackson does not and most likely will not work for the Lakers, people from the front office trust him. Sam Amick and Bill Oram from the Athletic said that Jackson is influential to Owner Jeanie Buss.

"Sources say Jackson, the Lakers legend and ex-fiancé of Buss ... has been in frequent contact with Buss about team matters all season long. The complicated and often uncomfortable dynamics surrounding the Westbrook situation, in particular, are known to have drawn his interest. As unofficial consultants go, they don’t get much more experienced or credible than Jackson."

Last season with LA, Russell Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.1 assists, and 7.4 rebounds. This was lower than usual for the NBA superstar, but the Lakers team was constantly being adjusted throughout the season. The one constant was that Westbrook was in the starting lineup throughout 78 total games during the 2021-22 regular season.

Nonetheless, fans should expect to see more of Westbrook next season, whether they like it or not. He has been an excellent player throughout his career and with a new head coach, the Lakers could see positive change.