Lakers’ Phil Jackson Makes Shocking Admission About Legendary Coaching Success
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to win five championships thanks to the coaching that Phil Jackson was able to provide. He oversaw the return to prominence of the Lakers after a few really bad years.
Jackson is considered one of the best NBA coaches of all time. Not only did he help the Lakers win titles, but he also won six championships with Michael Jordan and the Bulls.
Despite all of the success that Jackson has had as an NBA coach, he doesn't think he had the skills necessary to help the Lakers win a championship, let alone five of them.
Former Lakers Coach Phil Jackson Doesn't Give Himself Credit for Winning Titles
Back in 2001, Jackson didn't think he had the proper skills to help lead the Lakers to titles, and told the Los Angeles Times as much. Virgil Villanueva of the Basketball Network revisited this recently.
"The fortunate coaching record I have is due to having teams that are ready to win and capable of winning. The ability of the Chicago Bulls to play at a vaulted level twice in the '90s is what I rode in a fortunate aspect of getting this job, probably by reputation and not by skill. Because people know that I really didn't have the skill to have this job. But the reputation that allowed me to come here gave me credibility to work with these players."
Jackson believed that he was more fortunate to have good players around him than the fact that he was a good coach. He gave the players all of the credit for the titles he won.
Former Lakers Coach Phil Jackson Needs to Give Himself More Credit
At this point in his life, perhaps Jackson is able to give himself some more credit for helping the Lakers win those championships. The media certainly believes he's worthy of that credit.
The Lakers have only won one championship since Jackson left the Lakers, winning the 2020 title in the bubble. That is also the only time that they have been back to the NBA Finals.
They hope that JJ Redick can help them get to the same level that Jackson had the Lakers of the early and late 2000s.
