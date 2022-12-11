Lakers News: Lakers-Pistons Injury Report Looking Sharp As Road Trip Ends

Your Los Angeles Lakers will be mostly healthy when they face off against the Detroit Pistons at the delicious-sounding new Little Caesars Arena today at 3 p.m. PT. This game will conclude L.A.'s current six-game road trip, on which the team is currently 2-3 after an overtime heartbreaker against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

Per the league's most recent injury report, only one actual rotation player, power forward/center Wenyen Gabriel, is set to miss the contest.

Three other Lakers beyond Gabriel are all unavailable, but none is a consistent rotation piece. L.A. forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will miss at least the next week with his sprained right ankle, while two-way rookie players Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider are with L.A.'s NBAGL affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

The Lakers' All-Star frontcourt of LeBron James (sore left ankle) and Anthony Davis (tight lower back) has been listed as "probable." That beats "questionable," but it's still a bummer that the status of both players remains a bit tenuous game-to-game as they struggle with nagging injuries already in December for a 10-15 Lakers club that has little room for error.

Happily, Los Angeles is playing a 7-21 club today that is fully in Tank-O-Rama For Wembanyama mode, and would love to drop another game en route to yet another high-level lottery selection. Even if the team was missing one or both of James and Davis, it would have a decent chance of eking out a victory.

On the Pistons side of the equation, Detroit will be missing its best player, 2021 No. 1 draft pick Cade Cunningham, who has missed the team's last 16 games and counting with a left shin injury. Isaiah Livers is questionable with a sore right shoulder. Two-way players Buddy Boeheim and Braxton Key are currently playing with the team's G League club.