    December 16, 2021
    Lakers Play-By-Play Man Bill Macdonald Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Not Call Tonight's Game

    Add another to the list of Lakers staff out tonight.
    The Lakers and the NBA have a bit of a COVID-19 problem. Over the past few days, players and staff members across the league have had to miss games after testing positive. That reached a new level this week as a higher number of players are forced to miss time. 

    This week alone, the Lakers had Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Talen Horton-Tucker test positive. That means that they will be required to miss a minimum of ten days unless they are able to return two negative tests within a 24-hour period. 

    The Lakers added to that lengthy list again today. Play-by-play man Bill Macdonald will be required to quarantine after testing positive earlier. That means he will not be calling the game tonight in Dallas. The latest update is that he is also asymptomatic. 

    The good news for the Lakers is that they will have Anthony Davis for the matchup. Davis was originally downgraded to probable with a knee that has bugged him for the last week and a half.

    In place of Macdonald, John Ireland will take over the play-by-play duties for the Lakers. In addition to that, sideline reporter Mike Trudell will take over the radio play-by-play.

    The Lakers face off against a Mavericks team that will be playing without Luka Doncic again. They are 14-13 on the year and sit just behind Los Angeles in the Western Conference. 

