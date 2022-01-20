Lakers: Players Defend Frank Vogel and Coaching Staff After Indiana Loss

Add another bad loss to the pile for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers lost 111-104 at home to the lowly Indiana Pacers (13th in the East). Los Angeles led by as many as 14 in the first half, but was unable to hold off a struggling Indiana team. The loss doesn’t help quiet the story of the week in the Southland - will the Lakers fire head coach Frank Vogel?

Two of the Lakers biggest stars, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, came to Vogel’s defense in their post game comments. LeBron and Carmelo both believe that it’s a matter of execution, not preparation.

LeBron had nothing but positive thinks to say about Vogel’s staff.

“Coaching staff has been great. They put us into position to succeed….we have to play better.”

Carmelo reiterated that it’s an on-court issue, not a sideline one.

“It’s up to us. Frank’s not out there.”

Their comments reflect a roster that is well aware that Vogel is on the hot seat. According to a report by The Athletic on Tuesday, Vogel’s job is in “serious jeopardy” even after the Lakers triumphant home win against the Utah Jazz.

The report also stated that much of the pressure on the coaching staff is coming from director of basketball affairs Kurt Rambis. Rambis, for better or for worse, has been a prominent member in the Lakers front office since 2017.

He recently sat in on a coach’s meeting, which is rare, and abdicated for utilizing more lineups with Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan. Which is puzzling.

Vogel and the Lakers are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They’ve also been without superstar Anthony Davis since December 17th.

If you ask the players, the Lakers shortcomings are not due to an underperforming coaching staff. If you ask Rambis, Rob Pelinka, and Jeanie Buss, you might get a different answer.