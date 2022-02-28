Lakers Players Exchange Heated Words With Fans in Loss to Pelicans

We have officially reached that point in the season where Lakers fans are fed up. To be fair, we probably reached that point weeks ago with the way that this team has been playing. But things reached a boiling point on Sunday night in Lo Angeles.

With the Pelicans in town, the Lakers were looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Clippers. New Orleans pulled away early with a big lead and never looked back. A series of turnovers, really bad shot decisions, and terrible defense resulted in yet another loss.

And Lakers fans made sure to let them know they were not happy. That resulted in a few of the players, including LeBron James, having some words with fans in the stands. Those fans were reportedly ejected from the game by Crypto.com Arena staff.

Russell Westbrook was featured at the end of the video telling fans he was arguing with to go home. Lakers fans didn't let him off of the hook in the game either as the boos started to pour down after a few missed shots from him.

The Lakers turned the ball over 23 times in the contest, which really hurt them. They watched the Pelicans climb to a huge lead at one point, getting 32 points ahead of them during the contest. Simply put, it was embarrassing.

Unfortunately, that has been the theme of the year for the Lakers. They've struggled to hold onto one of the lower seeds and are very much in danger of falling out of the top 10 in the West.