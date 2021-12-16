Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Lakers Players Lose it in the Locker Room After Austin Reaves Drains Game Winner
    Lakers Players Lose it in the Locker Room After Austin Reaves Drains Game Winner

    We haven't seen a celebration like this in a while.
    We haven't seen a celebration like this in a while.

    For the first time all season, it finally feels like the Lakers have some momentum. After wins over the Thunder and Magic this week, Los Angeles hit the road to take on the Mavericks playing without their star Luka Doncic. 

    And while it took an extra quarter to get things done, the Lakers walked away with their third consecutive win. It ended with Austin Reaves getting an open look and draining his fifth three-pointer of the game with less than a second left. That sent them to a 107-104 victory and put Los Angeles at 16-13 on the year. 

    After the game, Lakers players went absolutely nuts in the locker room. LeBron James handed the game ball over to Reaves as he walked in, and Anthony Davis drenched him with water. 

    DeAndre Jordan also poured a bucket of ice water over the head of Reaves in the process. It's the first time all year that we've seen a celebration like this from the Lakers, and it probably won't be the last. The way things are going lately, the team seems much more loose and comfortable. 

    Reaves is one of the cooler stories of the Lakers so far in 2021. Undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft, Reaves signed a two-way deal with the team back in August. He would then go on to sign a regular contract with the team and has earned minutes since then. 

