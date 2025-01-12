Lakers' Postponed Games Provide Unique Opportunity for LA
The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t played since their 118-97 loss to the injury-depleted Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
While that defeat left a bitter taste, it now feels insignificant compared to the larger crisis affecting the city. Since Tuesday night, devastating wildfires have swept through Los Angeles, leaving destruction in their wake.
Homes and neighborhoods have been ravaged, and the city is grappling with a disaster that has taken precedence over everything, including sports.
The fires—named the Eaton, Hurst, Kenneth, and Palisades fires—have collectively burned approximately 38,276 acres across four different regions.
The destruction, coupled with severely unhealthy air quality, has forced the Lakers to postpone two games. It remains uncertain when the fires will be contained or when normalcy will return to the city.
While this unfortunate situation has upended daily life, the unexpected break may offer the Lakers some unintended benefits.
The team is led by two superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who have both faced injury challenges this season. A brief period of rest could be just what they need to recharge for the remainder of the season.
LeBron James, now 40, has been managing a left foot issue, though it hasn’t sidelined him. Despite the injury, he’s been in outstanding form, especially since taking a break in late November.
Over his last nine games, James has averaged 26.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting an impressive 54.3 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from three-point range in 34.7 minutes per game. Rest has always been a crucial factor for James, and this unexpected hiatus may help him continue to play at an elite level.
Anthony Davis, though only 31, has a history of injuries and is dealing with left plantar fasciitis, an issue that began during his stint with Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Despite the seriousness of the condition for many athletes, Davis has managed to play through it and perform at a high level. This season, he’s averaged 25.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals while shooting 51.9% from the field in 34 games.
The additional rest could provide some relief for Davis, allowing him to sustain his production without aggravating the injury further.
While Los Angeles focuses on recovering from this tragic disaster, the Lakers may use this pause to their advantage.
For a team currently on a two-game losing streak, a refreshed James and Davis could make all the difference when play resumes. Hopefully, brighter days are ahead—for both the city and the Lakers.
Click the links below for more information, updates, and how to help:
Watch Duty organizes information on a map of the U.S., which is dotted with flame icons representing active wildfires.
Genasys Protect is a citizen site and app. Officials in your community use Genasys Protect to share safety information and instructions with you during emergencies.
To help, click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation. Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.
