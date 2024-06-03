Lakers' Potential Hiring of JJ Redick May Not Be So Set In Stone
The Los Angeles Lakers search for a head coach can be described as fairly tight-lipped. While many believe that former NBA guard JJ Redick will be the one to get the job, Los Angeles has maintained a sense of secrecy as they do their due diligence with candidates.
Redick has been far and away the frontrunner for the job, with some believing that Los Angeles is just biding their time until they can hire him. He is scheduled to call the NBA Finals and they may be waiting until it finishes before officially annoucing him as the head coach.
However, NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported that the projected hiring of Redick may not be so set in stone. He appeared on his podcast, Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective, to discuss the matter.
"My information on [the Lakers head coaching search] is scattered. I have some people saying this is JJ Redick's job that I trust and I have [others] saying this is a process that is not complete. James Borrego has had multiple meetings with the Lakers"
If this is actually the case, Borrego is a legitimate candidate for the position. Fans may not like that hire but star Anthony Davis is a fan of his and Los Angeles wants to keep Davis happy going forward.
Ultimately, it seems like Redick will be the head coach at the end of the day, even with this news. Los Angeles likely wants to be fair to ESPN to allow Redick to call the NBA Finals. If nobody is hired by then, it's likely a sign that Redick will be the choice but only time will tell.
