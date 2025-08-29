Lakers Predicted to Barely Avoid Play-In Tournament This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers finished last season as the three seed in the Western Conference. They rode a hot finish to the regular season to that spot, only to get bounced in the first round of the playoffs.
Next year, the Western Conference is only going to be harder to play in. The top of the conference is loaded, and it has good depth at the bottom of the conference, too.
It's going to be much harder for teams to make the playoffs next season. A load of NBA experts don't believe that the Lakers are much better than a play-in team.
More news: Lakers News: Mark Cuban Still Hurt By Stunning Luka Doncic Trade From Mavericks
The Lakers are predicted to barely miss out on the play-in tournament
According to a poll from ESPN NBA experts, the Lakers are barely projected to be out of the play-in tournament. They have the Lakers as the sixth seed in the West.
"The Lakers are arguably the most intriguing team in the West, as they make the transition into the Luka Doncic era with all-time leading scorer LeBron James still on the roster and very much in the spotlight."
Doncic and James will now play an entire season together, so they should feel much more comfortable handling the ball between them. They now know how to play with each other.
James is running out of time to win a title, so they have to make a move this year for a championship. He will be 41 years old during the next season, so he only has a couple of years left.
More news: Lakers Rumors: Insider Explains Why LeBron James Won't Get Traded This Season
The Lakers feel they can improve on last year's seed, not become worse
Los Angeles made improvements at key spots on their roster. Adding Deandre Ayton is an upgrade at center, and Marcus Smart should help the perimeter defense off the bench.
They feel as though they should improve on last year's seeding, not become worse. They think that if they stay healthy, they can challenge the Thunder for the Western Conference crown.
If they can play better defense on the perimeter, they should be able to secure home-court advantage and have a better shot at advancing deep in the playoffs.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.