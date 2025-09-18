Lakers Predicted to Have Aggressive Trade Deadline This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have never been afraid to be aggressive in their pursuit of a great roster. Over the years, they have been aggressive in free agency and the trade market.
Rob Pelinka showed that he is willing to do that as well after acquiring Luka Doncic in one of the biggest trades in NBA history. He showed that he is willing to improve the roster at or before the trade deadline.
With that being the case, and with LeBron James running out of time to win another championship, the Lakers are being predicted to have an active trade deadline by one NBA insider.
NBA Insider Predicts an Active Trade Deadline For The Lakers
NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints is predicting that the Lakers will be active when the trade deadline rolls around.
"The Lakers are an interesting team to discuss regarding trades, as they will undoubtedly explore all avenues to increase their championship odds before February's trade deadline. Los Angeles has over $100 million in expiring contracts and wasn't afraid to take chances on upgrades last season."
Siegel believes that the Lakers will be aggressive again this season, especially if they feel they are close to competing for a championship.
"Expect much of the same from Rob Pelinka and the Lakers before the trade deadline in February, specifically as it pertains to adding more talent on the wing who can play off the ball and make an impact defensively."
The Lakers Might Need Help Defensively at The Trade Deadline
If the Lakers do decide to make a move at the trade deadline, it likely will be to help them on the defensive end of the court. That was what gave them the most problems in the playoffs last year.
James and Doncic should be able to create enough offense, as should Austin Reaves, for this team to be able to compete on that end of the court. They need more perimeter stoppers, though.
In order to do that, the Lakers need to use some of those expiring contracts around the deadline to upgrade the roster. The wing position is the most likely position to get an upgrade.
