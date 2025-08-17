Lakers Predicted to Make Deep Playoff Run This Year By NBA Executive
The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be a title contender as they entered the playoffs last year. After finishing as the three seed, they looked like they had put it all together.
After the Lakers got Luka Doncic in the trade with the Mavericks, their offense was fantastic and one of the best in the league. Defense ended up being the issue.
Minnesota sliced up the Lakers' defense and took them down in just five games. Despite that performance, an NBA executive believes they will make a deep run next year.
An NBA executive believes the Lakers will make a deep postseason run
According to Lakers Daily, one executive loves the Lakers' chances to make it deep in the playoffs.
“They were the third seed last year and did that without a starting-level center. They definitely got better by adding Ayton and Smart. I can see them making the conference finals. You can never count out LeBron [James]. I don’t care how old he is. He’s still amazing offensively. And everyone keeps talking about how great Luka [Doncic] looks after his weight loss. He’s probably hungry to win it all next season.”
Adding Ayton certainly helps the center spot be better, but he still has some issues of his own. There's a reason that the Trail Blazers paid him to go away.
Smart has not been healthy over the last few years, so if they get anything from him, it would be a bonus. Relying on those two to be huge pieces is a gamble.
The Los Angeles Lakers can make a deep run if they stay healthy
Health will be the biggest issue for the Lakers next season. Doncic will be better now that he has had a full offseason in LA and he's in the best shape of his career.
If LeBron James can hold off a major injury, they should be a good regular-season team yet again. The new additions might make a big deal when it comes to the playoffs.
Taking down the Oklahoma City Thunder is still going to be a tough task. They are by far the best team in the league.
