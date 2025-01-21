Lakers Predicted to Part Ways With Multiple Rotation Pieces For $45M Star
The Los Angeles Lakers have about three weeks left to make significant changes to their roster.
It's not a matter of 'if' they'll make a trade but 'when.'
Like every team, the Lakers have flaws, but their flaws are jarring and need to be fixed if they want to compete for a title this season.
Only time will tell whether they can compete this season, but if you have superstar players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, you cannot squander that.
The Lakers will be aggressive as we approach the Feb. 6 trade deadline, and while they've been linked to many names. This latest trade proposal by Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World has the Lakers grab one of the top guards on the trading block: Bruce Brown Jr. of the Toronto Raptors.
The Lakers lose some key pieces in the process in this trade scenario.
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Bruce Brown Jr.
Toronto Raptors Receive: Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Second-Round Pick (LAC)
"The proposed trade to acquire Brown from the Toronto Raptors would involve sending out Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and a 2025 second-round pick. It’s a reasonable price for a player who can contribute immediately and help transform the Lakers from playoff hopefuls into true contenders, especially since the team wants to use second-round picks rather than first-rounders to improve the roster. Let’s dive deeper into why this deal could be a game-changer for Los Angeles."
The Lakers certainly get an upgrade from the guard position in this trade, as Gabe Vincent is undersized for his position, and former first-round draft pick Jalen Hood-Schifino is a non-factor for L.A.
In addition, while Vanderbilt is a solid defender, there are question marks about his health, as we are approaching one year since he last played in an NBA game.
Would it be wise of the Lakers to count on a player who has not played this year and is coming off of one but two major offseason foot surgeries?
While Brown would be an upgrade in the guard spot, he has also struggled with injuries. Brown has not played much this season. He made his season debut in December after recovering from offseason knee surgery.
Brown has yet to find his rhythm this season, averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in nine games while playing 18.2 minutes per contest. Nonetheless, a change of scenery and a team with aspirations could be what Brown needs, as he could be a valuable piece to a contender.
According to NBA insiders March Stein and Jake Fischer, the Raptors are most likely to move Brown prior to the trade deadline.
Brown remains a sought-after piece as we approach the deadline.
